Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 81 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

GS opened at $335.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

