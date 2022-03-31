iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICAD. Guggenheim lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in iCAD by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iCAD by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

