StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $767.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 455,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

