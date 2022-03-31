Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
III has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.70.
Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Services Group (III)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.