Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

III has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Information Services Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

