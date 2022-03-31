ZKSpace Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.95 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. ZKSpace has a market cap of $24.95 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.12 or 0.07216389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.35 or 1.00146738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055433 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.