FY2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

NYSE:AEM opened at $61.74 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

