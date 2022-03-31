ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of IMOS stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
