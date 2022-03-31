Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 228.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

