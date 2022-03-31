Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
