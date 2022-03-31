Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($4.00) in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

