Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $641.88 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 459,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

