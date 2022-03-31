The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,179 shares of company stock worth $10,805,076. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

