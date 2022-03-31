Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Methanex stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

