Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Mattel stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,736,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $57,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

