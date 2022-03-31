Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $279.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $221.24 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $542,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,831 shares of company stock valued at $53,479,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

