257 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

FANG opened at $139.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

