Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,675,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.92.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $138.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $122.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.