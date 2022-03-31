First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

