Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 219 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Shares of COP stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

