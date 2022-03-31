Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KR opened at $56.37 on Thursday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

