Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. Chewy has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.