Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. Chewy has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chewy by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 155,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,646,000 after buying an additional 54,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

