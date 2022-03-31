HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1,093.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,645 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 367.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 132,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.