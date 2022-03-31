CCUniverse Market Capitalization Reaches $9,486.49 (UVU)

CCUniverse (UVU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,486.49 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007330 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 69.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000775 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

