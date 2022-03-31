Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

