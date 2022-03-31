Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,797 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

