First Commonwealth Financial Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCF. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.