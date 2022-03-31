DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.82.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

