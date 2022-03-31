Short Interest in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Increases By 30.2%

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 105,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

