Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.92% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avalon ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avalon from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

