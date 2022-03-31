EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $139,716.64

EchoLink (EKO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $139,716.64 and $3,300.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00108138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

