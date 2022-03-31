Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $951,849.27

Veil (VEIL) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $951,849.27 and $314.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,358.94 or 0.99910984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00343635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00139052 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00038483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

