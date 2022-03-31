JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of JinkoSolar in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 216.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

