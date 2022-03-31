Honest Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $121,961.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.06 or 0.07227795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.09 or 0.99858559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055371 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.