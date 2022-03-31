Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s current price.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts expect that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

