Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

