Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NATR opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $326.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3,064.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 500,036 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 29.9% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,006,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

