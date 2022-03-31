Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 80,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.54.

Shares of ITW opened at $214.66 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

