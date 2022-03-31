Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

MPAA stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 122,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

