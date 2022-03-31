Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 901 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $216.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.03. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $216.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

