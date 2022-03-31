Community Bank N.A. Has $490,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.