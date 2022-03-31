Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $207.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

