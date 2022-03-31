Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.76 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

