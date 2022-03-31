Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $479.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.72. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.79 and a 12 month high of 5.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,065,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 383,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,728,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 134,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 782.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 343,320 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

