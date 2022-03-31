NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

