Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 68,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.