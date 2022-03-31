SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $497.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $452.89 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

