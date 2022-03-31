Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 65,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 122,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.05 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

