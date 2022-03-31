Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $338.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.64. The company has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.07 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

