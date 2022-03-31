Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB):

3/30/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,460 ($97.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($82.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($82.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,480 ($97.98) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,250 ($81.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/17/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/17/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($82.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,150 ($80.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/7/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,400 ($123.13) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/7/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

