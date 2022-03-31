Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

FBVA opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Farmers Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

